× Chesterfield man charged after shooting at suspects breaking into his vehicles

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm after police said he fired a gun while chasing two people who were breaking into vehicles on his property. Those two people, who were not hit by the gunfire, were eventually caught and charged with unlawful entry and larceny.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Willowbranch Road Monday at about 10:40 p.m. to investigate reports of gunshots fired.

“When they arrived, a community member told them that he had just confronted two subjects who had entered onto his property and were breaking into his vehicles. The man said that he chased the subjects and fired his firearm while in pursuit,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “One of the rounds struck a home in the 7400 Block of Summer Tree Drive. However, no one was injured as a result.”

The names of those people involved in the break-ins and shooting have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.