Va. woman hopes to set record for 50 Ironman triathlons in 50 days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –A Virginia Beach woman plans to become the first woman to complete 50 Ironman competitions in 50 days, and also has a goal to fundraise $100,000.

Ashley Horner is a fitness celebrity who also considers herself a humanitarian. She officially begins her journey on August 14, and is efforting the challenge to raise awareness for the Maison Fortuné Orphanage.

Her goal is to raise $100,000 for the orphanage. She will start and end in Haiti. Between those trips, Horner will travel to each of the 48 Continental United States, completing a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run each day. That means she will swim a total of 120 miles, bike 5,600 miles, and run 1,310 miles.

Last year, Horner raised $90,000 for the foundation by completing a 230-mile run along Haiti’s western border.

“I fell in love with the people of Haiti the first time I visited – their spirit, storytelling, and pride for being Haitian will inspire me as I do my small part for the children at Maison Fortuné,” Horner said in a press release.

You can read more about Horner’s journey and how she is training, here.