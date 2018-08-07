Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Paul Levengood and Rick St. John with the Virginia War Memorial talk about the inaugural “Sips on the Skyline” benefit Fundraiser event that will benefit programs given by the Memorial.

KO Distillery from Manassas is one of the vendors this year… Mixologist Maureen Reed from KO Distillery served up two refreshingly good cocktails.

Come on out and enjoy the festivities Friday, September 7th from 6:30pm – 9:30pm at the Virginia War Memorial… 621 S. Belvidere St. CBS 6’s Greg McQuade will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

For More information: visit www.vawarmemorial.org