Richmond man arrested after shooting in Petersburg parking lot

PETERSBURG, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested after police say he shot a man in a Petersburg parking lot Monday evening.

The shooting investigation started after police were called to Southside Regional Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Officers were called to the hospital at approximately 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they located an adult male who had been transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle occupied by several people.

Before officers could question the occupants of the vehicle they fled the hospital in a silver Nissan Altima, according to police.

A canvass for the Nissan was conducted and the vehicle was located in the parking lot of Walmart in the 3500 block of S. Crater Road. Four individuals were detained.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as 19-year-old Jamal Haynes, who was one of the passengers in the vehicle.

The Richmond man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

An investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Petersburg Vape Shop located in the 3600 block of S. Crater Road, according to police.

The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.