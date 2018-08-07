Richmond launches first mobile payment parking option

RICHMOND, Va. — The days of searching for quarters or whipping out your card to pay for street parking are coming to an end, thanks to Richmond’s new pay-to-park phone app.

PassportParking® is the first mobile parking payment option to be offered by the city, allowing motorists to pay parking fees through a smartphone app available through the App Store or Google Play.

After downloading the app, users set up an account and pick a four-digit pin number. Using the designated parking zone signs throughout the city, users will enter a zone name or number, their license plate number and the length of time they are parking for. Then, using a variety of payment methods, users can pay for their parking as well as have the option to extend parking sessions remotely, receive alerts and notifications about parking sessions and be provided with payment history and receipts.

The app is available for more than 1,500 on-street parking spaces, primarily in the downtown area – but drivers who want to stick to their roots can still pay using meters and traditional payment methods.