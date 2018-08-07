Driver killed after losing control of car on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed in a Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 7:15 a.m.

“A 2007 Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on I-95 near the 39 mile marker when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the left side of the road and strike a tree in the median,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “There is one confirmed fatality.”

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.