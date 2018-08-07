× McLean woman charged with murder of juvenile after Tysons Corner double shooting

TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Police say one child is dead and another is recovering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Tysons Corner late Sunday night.

Fairfax County Police say they were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle – less than a mile from Tysons Corner mall – for a shooting at around 10:15 p.m.

Officers say two children were shot and 33-year-old Veronica Youngblood of McLean was taken into custody.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital and remains in “life-threatening condition,” according to Fairfax County Police.

After the shooting, Youngblood drove to Loudon County and knocked on the front door of an acquaintances apartment, according to a statement from police. The acquaintance then called the police and Youngblood was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to Fairfax County Police.

Fairfax police say they are prohibited from “identifying the juvenile victims of a crime, even indirectly,” because of state law.