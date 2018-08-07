Reward offered to catch Lee monument vandals: ‘It will not be tolerated’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A $1,000 reward was announced Tuesday for information that led to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who vandalized the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond over the weekend.

"While we respect the rights of people to speak freely, this was a case of vandalism, plain and simple," Capitol Police chief Col. Anthony S. Pike said. "It crossed a line into criminal activity, and it will not be tolerated."

The Department of General Services, who offered the reward, paid $4,400 to get clean the red paint off the west and southwest sides of the monument’s pedestal Saturday.

"Virginia Capitol Police believe a pressurized spraying device was used to spread the red paint-like substance," a Department of General Services spokesperson said.

Capitol Police are continuing their investigation of the vandalism. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capitol Police dispatch center at (804) 786-2568 and ask to speak with the investigator on duty.

