Richmond Police release photos after 3 Ampt Hill robberies

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police released photos of two persons of interest following a series of robberies in the Ampt Hill neighborhood, around Jefferson Davis Highway, in South Richmond.

“Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, officers were called to the Jefferson Davis corridor in the Ampt Hill neighborhood for three separate reports of robberies,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Each incident reportedly involved a robbery by two unknown males with a handgun. There were no injuries. Detectives believe the males in the photos may have information about the robberies.”

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of these two persons of interest to call Second Precinct Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.