Judge ruling allows Cumberland County landfill plan to move forward

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The process to build a landfill in Cumberland County, Virginia will move forward after a judge ruled Tuesday against a citizen's request to have the issue put on the November ballot.

Earlier this summer, county supervisors voted to allow the landfill to be built off Route 60 in Cumberland.

Opponents fought the project citing safety, environmental, odor, and quality of life concerns.

County Waste of Virginia has said there would be lighting and noise limits. It also assured neighbors it would monitor wells and conduct sampling of nearby property owners.