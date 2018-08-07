Couple finds suitcase containing bones in water at Ocean City park

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – A suitcase filled with bones and other items were found in the water near an Ocean City, Maryland park.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says a couple was wading in the water near Homer Gudelsky Park when they came across a suitcase.

Deputies say the suitcase contained personal effects that appeared to be burned, DCW50 reports.

Bones were also found inside.

A dive team removed the suitcase from the water to determine what else was inside.

Deputies continue to investigate.