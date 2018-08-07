Chesterfield neighbors frustrated with road projects: ‘We’re kinda locked in’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some Chesterfield County residents say multiple projects around Otterdale Road has them feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“Personally, I think the frustration is the timing of these two events coming together at the same time,” said Moseley resident Bryan George.

The Woolridge Road and Otterdale Road intersection will be closed beginning Wednesday August 8, to rebuild and widen the intersection. The project is also closing Woolridge Road between Fox Creek Crossing and Championship Crossing. This comes as a roundabout is being constructed at the Genito Road and Otterdale Road intersection.

George lives in the Westerleigh subdivision between the construction projects.

“It kind of makes us feel pinned in if you take a left out of the neighborhood you’re looking at a 15-minute delay at that four-way stop and if you take a right there’s no more option to head up hull street,” said George.

“The Genito Road and Otterdale Road intersection will remain open during this time; however, delays can be expected due to alternating lane closures between the hours of 9am and 4pm. Crews will monitor traffic at the intersection to ensure excessive backups do not occur and emergency vehicles are given priority,” said Chesterfield County spokesperson Teresa Bonifas. “Due to the long construction duration of the Woolridge Road widening project, it was not feasible to wait until its completion to begin construction of the roundabout at Genito Road and Otterdale Road. We appreciate the patience of the traveling public as we work to improve the safety of the roads in this area.”

“It’s frustrating, but at the same time I know the work needs to be done to make the roads safer for our families and school busses to travel day to day to. It’s going to make things better in the long run,” said a Moseley resident.

Multiple residents have expressed their concern over how the projects will impact school busses come September.

“It’s impacting us right as school is about to begin. So, it’s got everybody a little bit worried especially in this corridor where we're kinda locked in,” said George.

“Add to that the fact that a lot of the school districts around here are changing start times. I think it just means everybody is going to have to be out on the roads sooner.”

CBS 6 reached out to the Chesterfield County Public School system for comment. Spokesperson Shawn Smith said, “Our transportation department continues to look into the implications of the intersection closure.”

Weather permitting, the Woolridge Road widening project is expected to wrap up September 23. The county says the contractor plans to have rotating crews work 24-hours a day for the first week of the closure.

The work at the intersection was delayed by utility relocations. Meanwhile, the Genito Road and Otterdale Road roundabout construction should be completed by years end.