Surprise! CBS 6 donates school supplies to fill National Night Out goodie bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amy Vu and Raymond Hakes surprised organizers at the Neighborhood Housing Services of Richmond, Inc. with bags of school supplies.

The group was collecting supplies and stuffing them into backpacks to give to students at National Night Out.

"You just never know how much it means to a person to have somebody, a stranger, come out, see a need and be willing to act on it," Jeanette King, with Neighborhood Housing Services of Richmond, said.

Click here for a list of National Night Out events in Richmond.