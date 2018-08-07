Bullet meant for suspects hits neighbor’s bedroom during Chesterfield theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va - A 24-year old man chased and fired shots at two men trying to steal items from a vehicle at his home on Woodlawn Drive Monday night, according to Chesterfield Police. Those two people, who were not hit by the gunfire, were eventually caught and charged with unlawful entry and larceny. The Chesterfield man who fired the gun at the suspects was also charged.

Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 5700 block of Willowbranch Road.

DaJohn Williams, 24, told police he spotted two men in the act of breaking into one of his family’s cars. Williams told police he chased the men down the street and fired multiple shots in the course of the pursuit. One of the bullets struck a house nearby in the 7400 block of Summertree Drive.

The bullet went through Russel Anderson’s bedroom wall while his wife was in the room.

"I said, 'What was that?' And then, she said, 'I don't know.' Then she looked at the wall, and said, 'It's a bullet!” Anderson said. "Yeah, it knocked a dress off the hanger [in the closet]."

Chesterfield police arrested 18-year old Yamil Perez and charged the teen with two counts of unlawful entry of a vehicle and petit larceny. It was determined the other man with Perez did not enter the vehicles, police said.

Williams was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and released from custody, police said. Williams’ father said his son purchased the handgun used legally.

Angela Hill, who lives across the street from Williams, said the suspect got into her Jaguar, which she accidentally left unlocked, and stole items before heading to Williams’ driveway.

Hill said Perez took a Pandora bracelet, a stun gun, ear buds, and some change. All of the items were returned by police, Hill said.

A 29-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Hill said the incident reminders her to double check her car doors. It also serves as a reminder of what military service did for her own life.

"Try to find something, a purpose, in your life that deters you from being persuaded by your friends, to do things that you know if your heart are not right,” Hill said.

Chesterfield police said no one was hurt, and officers continue to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.