RICHMOND, Va – Jeannette King, Senior Housing Counselor with the Neighborhood Housing Services of Richmond Inc. and Damian Diaz 'Yxung TK' talk about their back to school drive that coincides with the 35th Anniversary celebration of National Night Out Against happening Tuesday, August 7th at Pollard Park on Brookland Park Blvd. Donations Can Be Dropped off at 2712 Chamberlayne Ave.

www.nhsofr.org