× AMBER Alert: 12-year-old girl, grandmother reported abducted

HARRISONBURG, Va. — An AMBER Alert has been initiated for 12-year-old Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio, according to a Harrisonburg Police Department spokesperson.

“Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48, and her granddaughter, Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio, 12, were reported missing [Tuesday] morning,” the spokesperson said. “An AMBER Alert has been initiated for the child who is 12-years-old and believed to be in extreme danger. Her grandmother, Elizabeth, has also been entered into a nationwide system as a missing person.”

Police believe the pair was abducted by Hareton Jamie Rodriguez Sariol.

“Hareton is currently wanted by Harrisonburg Police for two counts of abduction and may be traveling north from Virginia to New York driving a white 2000 Volvo truck with a trailer displaying Virginia registration 21739PZ,” police said.

Anyone with information on the immediate whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call 911 immediately.

For additional tips and information, call HPD’s local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).