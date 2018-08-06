Woman told she owes $13,000 two years after EZPass violation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years ago, then Richmond resident Luu Cuong passed through a toll booth without enough money on her EZPass. Now, years later, the state's collections agency is telling her she owes tens of thousands of dollars for it.

"I owe almost $13,000 to collections for the toll violations," Cuong said.

The incurred fines have resulted in a hold being put on Cuong's DMV account, preventing her from registering her car and being able to legally drive.

"I had negative $10 in my EZPass account, and the next thing I know I'm calling the court because of the hold and they're saying it's in collections and I owe almost $13,000," Cuong said.

Cuong now realizes that she missed a mandated court appearance due to moving several times,

"They had sent the court tickets to an old address, and I never physically got the tickets," Cuong said.

Unable to receive an itemized breakdown of the charges, Count reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers to reach out to the RMTA and VDOT for answers.

VDOT officials say that Cuong's fines only amount to $447, and that the rest of the charges are due to court and collection fees.

In July a new law took effect for drivers with unpaid and excessive toll fees that prevent them from getting their car registered - Drivers can now go to DMV and pay a $10 fee to get a 30-day extension on their current registration.

The goal? To hopefully buy them enough time to sort out their issue.