Police responding to assault attacked by man with knife

RICHMOND, Va. --- Richmond Police have arrested a man who tried to attack officers with a knife while they were responding to a call.

The incident happened Thursday when Richmond Police were responding to a call about a man beating another man with a tree branch off of West Canal St.

Crime Insider sources say the man then began to attack the officers with a knife - and it took more than five officers to subdue him.

29-year-old Alberto Reyes-Alvarado was charged with simple assault and two counts of assaulting a police officer.