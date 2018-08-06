Man arrested for murder after body found in Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One year after Bruce Garnett’s body was found stabbed multiple times in a Chesterfield apartment, police announced an arrest in connection to the 67-year-old man’s death.

James M. Wheeler, 56, of Stuarts Draft, was arrested over the weekend and charged with second-degree murder.

Wheeler, who was known to Garnett, according to police, was booked at Middle River Regional Jail.

“Just before 3:30 p.m. on April 21, 2017, police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive to check the welfare of Garnett, who had not been seen in several weeks,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Officers attempted to make contact with Garnett inside his residence but were unsuccessful. Upon entering his residence, officers located Garnett, who was confirmed deceased by EMS personnel.”

Garnett’s body had been in the home several weeks before it was discovered, police said.

Garnett was known in the community as being an early advocate for gay rights, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported following his death.