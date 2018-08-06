× Intoxicated driver strikes dog walking with owner in Lakeside

HENRICO, Va. – A person walking their dog in Lakeside reached out to police after the animal was struck by a person driving under the influence.

The person was walking their dog around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, in the 2800 block of Maplewood Road.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, Henrico Police said. After collecting information from the victim, an officer stopped a vehicle in the area that matched the description of the suspect vehicle that left the scene.

Police charged Pamela Faye Rosenfeld with driving under the influence and hit and run.

The dog was thought to have only minor injuries.