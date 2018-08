× CSX train and car collide on Hospital Street in North Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — No one was injured when a CSX train and car collided in North Richmond late Sunday night.

The accident happened at the 600 block of Hospital Street, according to Richmond Police.

Police said they responded to the scene around 11:50 p.m.

The road was blocked for hours while crews worked to clean up the accident.

Police said the train was transporting empty tankers when the crash happened.

This is a developing story.