Gun incident reported at Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help as they investigate a June 24 gun incident at a Chesterfield County restaurant.

“During the very early hours of Sunday, June 24, a group was socializing at Bella Italia in the Irongate Shopping Center in Chesterfield County. A man got into an argument with another restaurant patron,” a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Crime Solvers said. “The man’s wife pulled him out of the restaurant, but he returned later with a gun. The gun was not fired during the incident, and no one was injured.”

Police are now looking for help identifying that man.

“The suspect who brandished the firearm was described as a thin, black male. He appeared to be in his mid-to-late 40s and had short, black hair. He drove away in a black BMW,” the Crime Solvers spokesperson said.

If you have information on this or any unsolved crime in Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, submit a tip through Crime Solvers. Call the hotline, (804) 748-0660, click crimesolvers.net or use the P3 Tips app. Using any of these methods will allow you to remain anonymous, and, if your tip helps, you could receive a cash reward.