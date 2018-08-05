Watch Wayne Covil’s first live report after August 1993 Tri-Cities tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- This is video of when I arrived at WTVR right after videotaping tornado damage in Old Towne Petersburg on August 6, 1993.

That day, I was at my Petersburg office inside the Alrod building on Sycamore Street when the F4 tornado struck.

I grabbed my gear, ran towards the devastation and began recording.

Then I had to make my way to the television station in Richmond. We went on air with raw video.

Monday, August 6, 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the Tri-Cities tornado. Look for special coverage throughout the day on WTVR.com and CBS 6.