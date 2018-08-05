Man, woman wounded in Southside double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on Richmond’s Southside.
Officers said they found a man and woman shot in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Paramedics took both victims to the hospital and police said they are expected to survive.
Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.
No additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
37.506284 -77.432627