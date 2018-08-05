Man, woman wounded in Southside double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on Richmond’s Southside.

Officers said they found a man and woman shot in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics took both victims to the hospital and police said they are expected to survive.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.