Richmond makes top 15 ‘Lip Sync Challenge’ police videos list

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department has made the top 15 list of #LipSyncChallenge videos as ranked by a popular law enforcement website.

“We’ve watched more of these videos than we can count – some amazing, some torturous – to bring you a definitive ranking of the very best clips,” a post on PoliceOne.com, which bills itself as a popular website for police officers and law enforcement, reads.

The site credited RPD’s “inspiring message” set to Sara Bareilles’ hit song “Brave” for earning the department the no. 14 spot on the list.

The department’s video, which was posted just over a week ago, has amassed more than 700,000 views on Facebook.

The production begins with an officer in a classroom addressing a diverse crowd of adults and children assembled for Public Safely Awareness Day.

“Here at the Richmond City Police Department, our mission is to make our community safer with community engagement,” the officer says. “We’re looking for police officers. We’re looking for recruits. You can be amazing.”

The video continues as the shows children in the audience lip sync to the “Brave” lyrics, “You can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug. You can be the outcast or be the backlash. Or be the backlash of somebody’s lack of love.”

The video then morphs to two Richmond officers as the song shifts to the empowering act of speaking up and being a force for good.

The production continues with a trip across RVA with appearances from Richmond police, firefighters, dispatchers and the Richmond Ambulance Authority before wrapping up on Browns Island with the city’s skyline picturesque skyline as backdrop.

Bareilles reacted to the video a day after it was posted. The singer posted that she could not stop smiling after watching the video.

I have now and oh my god I can't stop smiling. :) https://t.co/ZCr9CH2LFH — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) July 28, 2018

Additionally, the Hampton Police Department’s video of lip syncing to Marky Mark featuring the Funky Bunch’s Good Vibrations came in fourth place on the list. The Norfolk Police Department’s video, which the site boasts was “incredibly… shot in one take,” earned the department the tenth place.