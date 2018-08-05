Foundation awards $41,000 in scholarships for students to ‘pay it forward’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cost of a college education has been moving steadily higher and is a hurdle too high for some students to surmount. That’s where a local organization with a big heart steps in.

It was a year of firsts for the KLM Foundation on Saturday. It was the foundation's first year partnering with Dominion to grant STEM scholarships and the first year of giving awards to community college students.

But a 15th year, overall, of supporting academic endeavors for Virginia youth.

“We just have to really roll up our sleeves to support our children and not let money be a barrier to their success when they’re trying to get a degree,"KLM Founder Kim Martin said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney participated on the dais as KLM gave $41,000 in scholarships to 41 deserving students.

“This impact goes beyond their four years in college. They’re going to remember this. They’re going to pay it forward by contributing back to the KLM Foundation but also give back to the city of Richmond, as well,” Stoney said.

KLM Founder Martin says Stoney is now part of the KLM family. This family that gives wings to young people has helped hundreds of students to rise higher, by giving more than $264,000 in scholarships since the organization’s inception.

How do they manage all that giving? With partners, but primarily with fundraisers like this one throughout the year.

The biggest event is the Black and White Affair, and Martin says the more you support, the more KLM can do.

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud partner of this endeavor. And our own Shelby Brown was emcee at the event.