Mom searches for ‘angel’ who rescued children from Hull Street crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A mother hopes someone can connect her with the good Samaritan she said helped saved her and her children last week in Richmond.

Kira Thompson said she was driving on Hull Street, near Chippenham Parkway, Thursday morning when a construction truck struck her car with her two young sons inside.

Photos of her car show extensive front-end damage. In fact, Thompson said her legs were pinned by the dashboard, trapping her so she was unable to move.

Thompson said she panicked because her children were in the backseat and she could not get them out of the vehicle.

That is when she said a man arrived and proceeded to calmly helped get the kids out to safety before he returned to help her.

“He was one of the first people to help us,” she said.

However, during the commotion Thompson said she did not get the man’s name. She believes he waited for first responsers to arrive before leaving the scene.

“We have coined him our angel,” Thompson said. “Jeremiah, my six-year-old, just said he’s an angel."

Thompson said she has no clue who the man is that helped her family.

“He wasn’t a firefighter, he wasn’t a police officer, he wasn’t one of the emergency response teams,” she said. “We have no idea where to find him, so we literally feel like he just fell out of the sky.”

As a result, Thompson hopes someone can help connect her with her “angel” so she can thank him for his kindness.

Thompson said the man is probably in his twenties or thirties and was wearing a white or grey T-shirt with green writing on it.

Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for Jake Burns’ complete report. He’ll share the present little Jeremiah wants to give the man who helped his family.

Can you help find the mystery man that helped this family? Please spread the word on social media. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.