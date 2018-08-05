William & Mary Head Coach Jimmye Laycock to retire after 2018 season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After 39 seasons as the William & Mary Head Coach, Jimmye Laycock will retire after the 2018 campaign.

Laycock has coached his alma mater since 1980. He has won 245 games, recorded 24 winning seasons, led the Tribe to 10 playoff appearances and won five conference titles. No Virginia college coach, in any division, has been with his team longer or won more games than him.

“Coaching the William & Mary program is a tremendous honor,” said Laycock. “I have always taken a great deal of pride in leading my alma mater and have been grateful for the opportunity to work with such tremendous young men. Any success we have had is shared among all the great assistant coaches and the thousands of outstanding student-athletes who have come through our program. This was obviously a difficult decision, but the time was right to make this announcement. That being said, I can assure you that the coming season has my full attention and preparing this team will have my complete focus.

Laycock will address his decision Monday morning during the team’s Media Day in Williamsburg. CBS 6 Sports Sean Robertson will have complete coverage from the event.

