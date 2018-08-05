Heat index may break 100° for parts of this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Muggy air continues to dominate our weather. Dew points will be near or above 70° for the majority of the next seven days. Dew point is a better indicator of how muggy it feels, since relative humidity changes as the temperature does.

Combined with highs above 90°, the muggy air will make it feel much hotter. The heat index will be in the 95°-100° range in many areas Sunday and Monday afternoons.

The heat index could break 100° in some areas, especially on Tuesday.

A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and this will bring highs down a few degrees for the end of the week.

Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible each day. Some locations could get through much of the week without any rain. However, where storms do develop, the muggy air will help produce torrential downpours.

