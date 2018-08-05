Police nab suspect less than 3 hours after Chesterfield gas station robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station and then fleeing officers Saturday evening in Chesterfield County.

Lt. David Samuels with Chesterfield Police said a man walked into the Shell gas station in the 2300 block of Willis Road around 6:15 p.m. and demanded money and cigarettes from a clerk.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured, police said.

Samuels said the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

“Police were given the license plate of the suspect vehicle,” Samuels said. “The vehicle was located in the area. The suspect fled when police tried to stop him.”

Samuels said information from their initial investigation led officers to 34-year-old Daniel M. Fernandez of Chesterfield County.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with robbery and eluding police just before 8:55 p.m.

Fernandez is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.