Malfunction closes Benjamin Harrison Bridge

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Officials said a malfunction with a lift gate Sunday evening has closed the Benjamin Harrison Bridge.

The 52-year-old vertical-lift bridge, which spans the James River, connects Charles City and Prince George counties.

VDOT officials said all northbound and southbound lanes of Jordan Point Road at Roxbury Road are closed until further notice.

Benjamin Harrison Bridge closed on Jordan Point Rd./Rt. 156 in Prince George/Charles City due to lift gate malfunction. Use posted detour route. Expect delays. @CharlesCityGov @PrinceGeorgeVa #CharlesCity #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/CWWq60hLah — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) August 5, 2018

Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour until the bridge reopens:

Take Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156) south to Route 10 west. Take Interstate 295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) back to Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156).

Through travelers can use Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry as alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area.

VDOT officials warned drivers to plan for delays.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.