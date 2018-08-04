Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you remember where you were on Aug. 6, 1993? That is the day 18 tornadoes touched down across the Commonwealth in one of the worst weather events Virginia has ever experienced.

But the biggest and most destructive was the twister that hit the Tri-Cities.

An F4 tornado swept through Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Prince George doing tens of millions of dollars in damage.

When it was over, four people were dead and parts of the area looked like a war zone.

Hear from the people who survived it, including CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil, who was in old Towne Petersburg with his camera when the tornado touched down. And learn how that storm forever changed the way rescue crews and local hospitals operate.

