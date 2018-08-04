Back to School Rally awards supplies to Northside students and teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – As parents and students start thinking about heading back to school next month, the Northside Coalition for Children hosted its 10 annual Back to School Rally on Saturday.

Teachers picked up free school supplies for their classrooms during the event at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Backpacks and free school supplies, like glue sticks, ink pens, number-two pencils, notebook paper and index cards, were also handed out to children in need from grades K-12.

Shonda Harris-Muhammed, the founder and CEO of the Northside Coalition for Children, said the event aims to help families on the Northside.

“Two things our volunteers had to say to every child: Good morning and have a great school year. Because many of our children do not have positive feedback in their homes every day. So I wanted to make sure that we send them off to a great school year starting in September.”

Organizers thanked the public and their local business partners for their longtime support of the initiative.

The group's goal was to serve 5,000 children in 2018.