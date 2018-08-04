National Night Out kicks off early in RVA: ‘It’s so important we come together’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 35th annual law enforcement National Night Out kicked off early on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Saturday.

The initiative was created in 1984 with the aim of bringing police and neighbors together to reduce crime in their communities.

Richmond police officer said the event is also about strengthening relationships between police and the public.

Sgt. Coretta Monts said it was great to see so many people at the kickoff event.

“It's so important we come together as a community to really just say we are done with crime and we are taking our communities back,” Monts said.

National Night Out starts Tuesday when people not just in the metro area but across the nation will come together with law enforcement to celebrate.

Click here for a list of events in Richmond.