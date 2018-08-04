Heating back up as the chance for rain decreases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our wet and stagnant pattern from this past week is in the process of changing. The ingredients that produced the frequent storms and flooding rainfall have shifted east of our area.

It will remain muggy this weekend, and there will still be some scattered showers and storms around. The few storms that do pop up will still produce some heavy downpours. Due to the scattered nature of the storms, many areas will get through the weekend rain-free.

The chance of rain is pretty low for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but increases again mid and late-week.

With more sunshine around, we will heat back up into the lower 90s. The muggy air will make it feel a few degrees hotter. High temperatures will decrease after Wednesday.

