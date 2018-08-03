× Mechanicsville man wanted for injuring woman

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has asked for helping finding 24-year-old William Joseph Bossieux, of Mechanicsville.

Bossieux is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, abduction, and preventing someone from calling 911.

“These charges stem from an incident that took place on January 29, 2018. On this date, deputies responded to the 7000 block of East Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Once deputies arrived on scene they located a female victim with injuries. Bossieux was initially arrested and charged with domestic assault on January 29, 2018,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Recently, additional charges were placed after further investigation into the incident. Bossieux is still believed to be in the Metro Richmond area.”

Anyone with further information on the whereabouts of William Joseph Bossieux is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.