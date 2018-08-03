× Frank Beamer coaches up Virginia Tech Police in Lip Sync Challenge video: ‘Start jumping!’

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech Police accepted the Lip Sync Challenge in a big way!

The newly-released video features campus police rushing into Lane Stadium, like the Hokie football team, complete with the sounds of Metallica’s Enter Sandman.

“Start jumping!” legendary Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer says into the camera – in a nod to the student body’s pregame football ritual.

