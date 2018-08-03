× Starlite Dining and Lounge in the Fan closing after 16 years

RICHMOND, Va. — Starlite Dining and Lounge announced they will be closing the restaurant on September 1.

The spot at the bustling corner of Robinson and Main Streets has served up drinks and food for 16 years.

There is already a plan to reopen another restaurant in the popular spot, a concept that will be run by the Rueger Restaurant Group as part of the Lunch and Supper restaurant brand. The restaurant group partners include City Diner, The Grill at Patterson and Libbie, Village Cafe and formerly the Starlite.

Starlite said that it’s time to do something new with the space, and the new concept will open in early 2019.

“We can’t thank RVA enough for all the good times!” was the message written on the Starlite Facebook page.

The restaurant plans to shut down with a big day of spirited celebration on Saturday, Sept. 1.

A brunch, dinner, and a party featuring DJ Hoody is planned for the final day.

Lunch and Supper are sister restaurants located in Scott’s Addition that are owned by Rick Lyons. The popular dining spots have continued to expand since their start in 2012. Lyons also owns Starlite.