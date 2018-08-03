Science Museum offers extended hours to enjoy ’BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Science Museum of Virginia's traveling exhibition "BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT" is showing through Monday, September 3. To give guests an extra opportunity to see ANIMAL INSIDE OUT, the museum is currently offering extended hours each Friday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the reduced, exhibition-only price of $10!

This exhibition allows guest to take a unique look at animal anatomy from a rarely-seen perspective using the amazing science of Plastination, invented by BODY WORLDS creator and anatomist, Dr. Gunther von Hagens.

The exhibit features more than 100 plastinates – from complete bodies to tiny specimens. Some of the highlights include the world’s tallest mammal, the giraffe; the elusive giant squid; and a magnificent bull, with its heart five times the size of a human’s.

