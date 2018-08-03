Residents riled up over huge hornet’s nest: ‘This is not acceptable’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Viewers in one Richmond neighborhood reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers with concerns about this giant hornet's nest.

Lenora Gaither has lived in her home on Georgia Avenue for 25 years and was surprised to see the massive nest as she was getting in her car last week.

“There was this glow directly above my windshield, just something odd-shaped. I leaned out of the car to look and there was this humongous hive, “ she said.

She explained the size of the nest is a cause for concern.

“It’s the size of a basketball, a humongous Christmas tree ornament almost,” Gaither said. “This is dangerous, very dangerous and it needs to get gone.”

The military veteran has made it her mission to warn others walking in the neighborhood about the nest and to get it removed. The tree that the nest is attached to sits on city-owned property, but when she called Richmond officials, she said they told her they weren’t responsible for the issue.

“It is so frustrating, especially when I come out my front door that there’s these wasps just swarming around my front yard and up at the door,” she said. “

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to the Richmond Public Works Department, who said a city arborist checked out the hornet nest, but they have to wait for it to be dry and cool outside because the chemicals used for removal are less active in wet weather.

Neighbors said it's a danger that needs to be dealt with as quickly as possible.

“Just standing out here for the minimal time we’ve been here, there’s 15-20 of them, have come in and out. They’re crawling all over the hive itself,” said Anthony Constantino, who is doing renovation in the neighborhood. “It’s definitely a danger to the people around here.”

“This is just not acceptable,” Gaither said.

Neighbors are especially concerned that someone will get stung, if the nest isn't removed before the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont next weekend. They say many people walk through their street to get to the event.

But with more rain in the forecast, no date has been set for city crews to come and remove the nest. We'll keep you updated on when that happens.