Pretty obvious counterfeit bills being passed around Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. – The Smithfield Police Department has taken several reports of citizens using fake money around town, reported

The counterfeit cash reads “Motion Picture Use Only” on the back.

While the fake bills do look legitimate, a quick examination of the backside will show that the cash is indeed counterfeit.

The Motion Picture bills are available in all denominations, according to police.

