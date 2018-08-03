Oregon man arrested after video shows bison taunted at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – Authorities have arrested the man they believe was caught on camera taunting a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday.

Rangers arrested 55-year-old Raymond Reinke, of Pendleton, Oregon around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in Glacier National Park.

The video, captured by Lindsey Jones, allegedly shows Reinke in the middle of traffic, beating on his chest and causing the bison to charge at him at one point. He jumps out of the way and does not appear to be injured by the bison as they go their separate ways in the video.

Reinke, who has been visiting several national parks, had already been arrested July 28 in Grand Teton National Park for drunk and disorderly conduct, according to a press release from the National Park Service. He was held overnight in the Teton County Jail.

After his release, Reinke traveled to Yellowstone where he was cited for a traffic violation July 31. Rangers said Reinke, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was intoxicated and argumentative.

After receiving multiple complaints from park visitors about someone tormenting wildlife, authorities believe Reinke started harassing the bison after the traffic stop.

Rangers found Reinke in Glacier National Park after receiving calls of a disturbance between two people in the dining room of the Many Glacier Hotel. One of those people was Reinke, who rangers drove to Helena, where he was booked into the Yellowstone Jail without bond, according to the National Park Service release. He has a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

The National Park Service advises visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other wildlife.