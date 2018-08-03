Man – wanted for committing crime inside Target – kills himself in car

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The man wanted for robbing the CVS pharmacy inside a South Stafford Target store Thursday shot and killed himself in his car as sheriff’s deputies moved in, law enforcement officials said. He was identified as 45-year-old Nathan Andrew Elliott, Stafford.

Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the South Gateway Drive Target store at about 2:58 p.m. on August 2.

“Witnesses said a man walked to the pharmacy, brandished a handgun, demanded narcotics, and then fled the store parking lot in a silver vehicle. Security camera footage confirmed that a man wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue shorts, and a straw hat brandished a weapon, walked behind the pharmacy counter, and was given an item. He then fled towards the front of the store,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The suspect’s vehicle was later located around Richland Road.

“The detective followed the suspect vehicle until it reached Hartwood Landing Lane where the suspect vehicle abruptly came to a stop,” the spokesperson said. “When confronted by the detective, and while still seated in the vehicle, the suspect pointed a firearm at his own head and pulled the trigger.”

Elliott was pronounced dead at Mary Washington Hospital.