RICHMOND, Va – Jazz quartet Overbrook treated us to two performances today. The young men played “On Green Dolphin Street” and “Cherokee” with Matthew Woodhouse on drums, Chris O’Leary on bass, David Wright playing piano and tenor saxophone and Adam Elwood on baritone.

Matthew Woodhouse is putting together a band that will be playing LIVE at the VMFA on October 28th from 1pm – 3pm.