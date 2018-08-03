Culpeper student arrested for planning school attack targeting ‘the deserving’

CULPEPER, Va. — Authorities said a 13-year-old student has been arrested for planning to shoot “the deserving” at his school before taking his own life in Culpeper County.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins said a parent tipped off school officials after spotting a social media conversation where the boy “confessed his plan to commit acts of violence while at school.”

Jenkins said Culpeper County Public Schools officials contacted the sheriff’s office and then School Resource Deputy Dana Martz-Dodson began investigating the threats Friday.

As a result, Martz-Dodson obtained a petition on the boy for “threats to kill or do bodily harm while on school premises.”

“The juvenile had made statements that he intended to take revenge on an individual that he alleges had bullied him over the last several years, as well as to shoot ‘the deserving,'” Jenkins said. “The juvenile intended to end the violent acts by committing suicide.”

Jenkins said deputies discovered the switchblade knife, bow and pellet rifle while executing a search warrant at boy’s home.

Deputies said the boy was detained and transported to Culpeper Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a hearing.

Jenkins thanked school officials and the school resource deputy for their quick action.

“Culpeper School Personnel and School Resource Deputies have once again shown their tremendous bond and communication they have with the students and parents as they worked to prevent this potential tragedy,” Jenkins said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.