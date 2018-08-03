× Collared Greens to liquidate Short Pump inventory

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A local men’s retailer that last year moved its store from the Westhampton neighborhood to Short Pump is preparing to go into hibernation as it mulls its next move.

Collared Greens announced this week it is liquidating its current inventory as it will halt operations and reconsider its business model.

PR director Julie Antrim said the company is not going out of business, but is going to take a hiatus to re-examine which arms of its business it wants to continue running.

“Basically what we’re doing is hitting the pause button,” Antrim said.

Founded in 2009, Collared Greens sells button-down shirts, polos and ties that are made domestically. It moved its lone company-owned brick-and-mortar shop from the Libbie and Grove area to Short Pump Town Center in 2017, and it also has a Henrico office.

It also sells its wares online and wholesale through other retailers, as well as doing custom and wedding orders.

Since its founding, Collared Greens has touted that all of its products are American-made, but Antrim said it’s become challenging to keep that promise without increasing prices.

“There are not a huge amount of manufacturers in the country,” she said. “We want to stay at the price point we’ve always been but that’s becoming increasingly impossible. We’re taking a break to figure out what the best direction is, without compromising being American-made,” Antrim said.

Collared Greens is clearing out its entire current inventory both online and in-store. It will go on hiatus once its shelves are empty. Antrim said she’s not sure how long that will be.

