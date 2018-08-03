× Woman who killed boyfriend in I-95 crash, left his body, found guilty of murder

RICHMOND, Va. — The woman accused of murdering her boyfriend after leaving his body on the side of I-95 following a fatal June 2016 crash has been found guilty on all charges.

On Friday, the Petersburg Circuit Court convicted Chiquita Pettaway of murder, involuntary manslaughter and eluding police. The convictions come nearly 9 months after a mistrial was declared when jurors could not reach a decision on the charges of eluding, murder and manslaughter.

In June of 2016, Pettaway failed to disclose she had a passenger with her after crashing on I-95 and leading officers on a chase. Police said Pettaway was asked several times if anyone else was in the SUV and that she responded “no” each time.

After re-canvassing the area, the body of Pettaway’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Michael Jones, was found in the bushes near the site of the accident.

Pettaway was previously found guilty of a DWI and driving with a suspended license and will be sentenced for the remaining charges in October.