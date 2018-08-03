Ashley HomeStore Super Saturday Sale

RICHMOND, Va. - Ashley HomeStore is offering up to 60% off storewide with up to 36 months no interest and free delivery. Jessica Noll caught up with manager, Michael Trivett for the details.
Super Saturday Sale
Saturday, August 4 (10AM - 9PM)
4 Area Locations:
BROAD STREET
6312 W Broad Street
(804) 377-1400
MIDLOTHIAN
10921 Hull St Road
(804) 622-6634
6312 W Broad Street
(804) 377-1400
MIDLOTHIAN
10921 Hull St Road
(804) 622-6634
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1899 Southpark Boulevard
(804) 524-9345LABURNUM
4410 S Laburnum Avenue
(804) 622-1820
1899 Southpark Boulevard
(804) 524-9345LABURNUM
4410 S Laburnum Avenue
(804) 622-1820
http://www.ashleyfurniture.com
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ASHLEY FURNITURE HOMESTORE }