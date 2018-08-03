× 10th Annual St. Elizabeth Jazz Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — The rain is gone time now to enjoy the sunny weather with a laid back Saturday afternoon listening to smooth jazz in an intimate setting. The grounds of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 2nd Avenue in Highland Park is again the venue for the 10th annual St. Elizabeth Jazz & Food Festival.

This year’s features Grammy-nominated Sharon Rae North, bassist Michael Hawkins, Paige Melton & Trio, Saxophonist Rick Elliott, and Community High talent Kofi Shepsu & Quartet. $1,000 up for grabs in cash raffle, there’s also a kids zone, vendors and several food trucks. Donation is $5. CBS 6 Antoinette Essa is once again the host for the day. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy. For more information visit www.steliz3c.com