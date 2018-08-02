Va. man arrested on bomb making charges after FBI search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. - Paul Longoria, 32, has been arrested by Isle of Wight Deputies for manufacture, possession, use, etc., of fire bombs or explosive materials or devices, reported WTKR.

Police and FBI agents were working a situation in the Graystone subdivision in Carrollton July 31 after the FBI executed a search warrant, according to authorities.

While on the scene, authorities found additional items.

The sheriff’s office was called in and an additional search warrant was executed.

That warrant led to the bomb making charge.

According to court documents, the search began as a result of an investigation into threatening communications generated from an IP address originated at 22363 Graystone Drive. During the execution of a federal search warrant for electronic devices numerous items associated with the making of incendiary devices were located in the garage of the home as well as the upstairs bedroom.

The documents state the bedroom was occupied by the son of the homeowner. During the course of an interview with investigators, Paul Longoria admitted to ownership of those items.

The items in the garage are commonly used in the manufacture of destructive devices, which according to court documents, "includes multiple sections of pipe, wire, triggers and other electronic components as well as multiple chemicals."

Court records also state that during interviews with investigators, others who lived in the home admitted to buying 19 pounds of gunpowder meant for reloading ammunition. However, it was never used for that purpose.

Longoria told agents he used chemicals and batteries for "art and business ventures" and other purposes, court records say.

Many surrounding residents were shocked after hearing about the charge.

“We didn’t have a clue," Margaret Dismond Martin said. "No one told us anything except to stay in the house, so the speculation ran the gamut. No one guessed bombs. No one.”

News 3 attempted to get court documents regarding this incident, but the FBI says they're sealed.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office and the Suffolk Police Department assisted the FBI throughout the day.

Longoria is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.